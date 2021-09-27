Hutch

Geo Wrap Maxi Dress

Style No. 4130464030136; Color Code: 049 With a color-splashed geometric motif, this twirl-worthy dress is an instant autumnal classic - just add heels for your next seasonal occasion. About Hutch In 2010, New Yorker Daniel Saponaro launched Hutch, a contemporary womenswear brand recognized for garments that are equally easy and luxe. Emphasizing timeless sophistication over trend, the label's defined aesthetic showcases Saponaro's love of vibrant colors, conceptual prints, and feminine tailoring in every made-for-you piece. Polyester 3/4 puffed sleeves Wrapped maxi silhouette Tie closure Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 59.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 55.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 62.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"