Die cast metal bottle topper with rubber stopper and 6 copper and rubber wine charms in assorted geometric shapes.
Features
Geo collection
Charms are co-injected for long lasting durability
Overall
1.38'' H x 3.86'' W x 3.86'' D
Overall Product Weight
0.44 lb.
Features
Primary Material
Metal
Primary Material Details
Zinc
Product Type
Bottle stopper
Finish
Brown/Black
Country of Origin
China
More About This Product
