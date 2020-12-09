Urban Outfitters

Geo Tufted Comforter Snooze Set

$259.00 $129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Coordinate your bedding with this crisp comforter set that creates a whimsically minimalist mood with a geo tufted cotton weave. Made in a soft cotton weave topped with little tufts in diamond clusters along the comforter and pillowcases. This set has everything you need for the comfy-coziest bed, including a fitted sheet and a tote bag to bundle everything up in. Pillow inserts sold separately.