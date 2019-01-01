From his London studio, designer Aaron Probyn creates pieces that focus on materiality, proportion and a modern approach to minimalism. We worked with him to create a collection of tabletop essentials, just for us. These hand-cut marble candleholders can be displayed solo or grouped together for a modern centerpiece.
An exclusive design by Aaron Probyn. Learn more.
Hand-cut marble.
Handcrafted.
Accommodates west elm's Taper Candles (sold separately).
Sold individually.
Made in India.
Your purchase of handcrafted items helps preserve craft traditions worldwide. Learn more.