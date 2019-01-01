West Elm

Geo Stone Candleholders

$19.00 $11.00

At West Elm

From his London studio, designer Aaron Probyn creates pieces that focus on materiality, proportion and a modern approach to minimalism. We worked with him to create a collection of tabletop essentials, just for us. These hand-cut marble candleholders can be displayed solo or grouped together for a modern centerpiece. An exclusive design by Aaron Probyn. Learn more. Hand-cut marble. Handcrafted. Accommodates west elm's Taper Candles (sold separately). Sold individually. Made in India. Your purchase of handcrafted items helps preserve craft traditions worldwide. Learn more.