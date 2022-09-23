GEO

Sheriff Robbie Complete Skateboard

$120.00

Product Sku: 67972018; Color Code: 050 Change the way you skate with this retro-cool skateboard deck from GEO featuring our fave Sheriff. Perfect for any skill level from beginner to pro. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Canadian maple - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 32”l x 8.25”w GEO GEO is an all-female skate brand that brings people together through skateboarding, art and music.