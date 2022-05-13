Fendi

Mini Mamma Baguette Zucca

Genuine Vintage FENDI Bag Mini Mamma Baguette Zucca Beige / Naturale. Gold Plated with Original Dustbag Authenticity Card plus Serial Number This Item is in excellent condition as vintage. There is just one slight stain on the bottom side. Also the dustbags cords are a little frayed. Please check by the photographs. It's compact size but spacious inside. From a smoke-free place and person.