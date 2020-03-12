Covelin

Genuine Soft Leather Tote

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

Imported A DURABLE tote bag: Environmental cowhide leather and polyester lining so there is no smell, unlike other handbags which stink. The leather of the bag is VERY soft and it can not stand itself when it is empty but this is the feature it. Gorgeous & Elegant: 1. Pure color. 2. Handles are long enough to put your shoulders. 3. Along with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, you can take is as a cross body bag or shoulder bag. Spacious and Roomy: Open with a removable bag. Structure inside: 1 big compartment FITS 13" Macbook(not for 14"), 1 side zippered pocket, 2 side open pockets. Holds your daily essentials like Ipad, notebook, mobile phone, umbrella, etc. Goes well with any outfit in any occasion like work/business/dating, and you will feel comfortable to wear it over your shoulder. Dimension: 13.2" x 11.6" x 5.3" (Length x Height x Depth). Handle Drop: 8.7" (long enough to put on shoulders). Covelin is an American brand licensed by the US Patent and Trademark Office with Serial No.: 87018848.