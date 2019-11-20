Instant Pot

Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid, 9 In.

$14.95 $12.56

The Instant Pot tempered glass lid with steam vent and stainless steel rim and handle is designed for use with the Instant Pot Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. Ideal for when your cooker goes into the “Keep-Warm” mode and, when using the “Sauté” and “Slow Cook” programs. It may also be used in the oven with the inner cooking pot up to 428F (220C). This genuine Instant Pot lid makes it ideal for serving and is easy to clean.