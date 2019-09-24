MAC Cosmetics

Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At MAC Cosmetics

Gently swipe away makeup, smudges, dirt and grime while carefully calming instead of stripping or stressing skin. Created specifically for sensitive skin and eyes, these non-irritating towelettes gently remove makeup, leaving the face feeling clean, refreshed and conditioned. The addition of micellar water helps to both cleanse and soothe skin at the same time. Slickly packed with a resealable lid that keeps wipes fresh, moist and ready to use anywhere. Feels as good as water on skin, with the benefit of erasing every last trace of makeup!