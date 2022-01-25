Cetaphil

Gentle Skin Cleanser

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is a creamy, non-foaming cleanser, ideal for dry to normal skin. Removes dirt, makeup and impurities. Formulated with a new blend of key ingredients, hydrates and soothes to reinforce skin's moisture barrier and provide 48 hours of hydration when wiped off. Benefits For dry to normal skin Keeps skin's natural pH balance in check Soothes and preserves the skin barrier Won't clog pores Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth Clinically tested DEFENDS AGAINST 5 SIGNS OF SKIN SENSITIVITY: Dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and a weakened skin barrier Key Ingredients Glycerin Niacinamide Vitamin B5 Formulated Without Fragrance Soap Parabens Sulfates Hypoallergenic