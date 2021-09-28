Kylie Baby

Gentle Shampoo

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kylie Cosmetics

My tear free Kylie Baby Gentle Shampoo cleanses and softens hair and is safe for delicate hair and sensitive scalp. The moisture-rich, sulfate free formula delivers a creamy lather to cleanse hair without drying it out, and is ideal for babies and kids of all ages. This dreamy shampoo works wonders for all types of hair and leaves hair soft and shiny. Consumer Results*: 100% of parents agree baby’s hair looks healthy. 97% of parents agree that this shampoo nourishes baby’s hair. 97% of parents agree baby's hair feels soft. 97% of parents agree this shampoo is gentle for baby's hair. 97% of parents agree that this shampoo is great for naturally textured/curly hair. *From parents’ self-assessment during a 28-day clinical test under pediatrician control on 33 babies.