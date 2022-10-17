Grown Alchemist

Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser

$52.00

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser: Geranium Leaf, Bergamot, Rosebud 200ml It can be a struggle to find a cleanser that works when you have sensitive skin, but the Grown Alchemist Gentle Facial Cleanser uses a blend of Geranium Leaf, Bergamot, Rosebud to gently remove impurities and cleanse the skin. Beautifully scented and packaged, this cleanser will make an impactful statement on your bathroom vanity, and will calm your sensitive skin. What are the benefits of using the Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser? Gently removes impurities without stripping Can reduce the appearance of pore size Rebalances skin and regulates sebum production Works to regenerate skin cells Suitable for sensitive skin types and dry and combination skin types What are the bioactive ingredients in the Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser? Olive Leaf Extract: Due to the contents of Vitamins A & E, olive leaf extract contains anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties. Willow Bark (BHA): This antibacterial ingredient promotes decongestion and cell renewal. Chamomile: Helps to relieve skin congestion and has skin softening properties. Rosehip: This classic ingredient is known for its healing properties, helping to repair skin damage and encourage healthy cellular growth. All Grown Alchemist products are: Vegan Certified Organic Cruelty-Free Australian Certified Toxic-Free Positive Luxury Brand to Trust (Butterfly Mark) Paraben-Free Mineral Oil-Free BPA free packaging Sustainable PEFC Certified Made in Australia