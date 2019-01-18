Clarins

Gentle Foaming Cleanser With Cottonseed

£20.00

This Gentle Foaming Cleanser with Cottonseed for combination skin is as effective as soap, and as mild as cream. Targeted ingredients in the face wash work to respect and preserve the skin’s natural moisture balance. Enriched with comforting Coconut extract it nourishes, softens and boosts the skin’s radiance. The refreshing cleansing mousse eliminates impurities, make-up, and excess oil. The soothing formula leaves combination skin perfectly cleansed, softened, and radiant. The lightweight gentle lather easily rinses off with cool water, and helps to neutralise the drying effects of hard water. An every day gentle skin care cleanser suitable for normal or combination skin.