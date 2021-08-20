MONDAY Haircare

Gentle Conditioner

£5.50

At Beauty Bay

A restoring conditioner. Breathe a new lease of life into delicate hair with the MONDAY Haircare Gentle Conditioner. Formulated to help nourish and support your hair, this is the conditioner you need for some TLC. This shampoo contains shea butter and coconut oil to nourish, vitamin E to protect and promote healthy hair, and panthenol to infuse moisture into each and every strands. Pair with the MONDAY Haircare Gentle Shampoo for the ultimate match. Vegan Cruelty-free No SLS or parabens Dermatologically tested