Search
Products fromShopShoesMules & Clogs
Topshop

Genoa Off White Mule Clogs

$100.00
At Topshop
These off white leather mule clogs with buckle detailing are for the full-time fashionista. Look unique from the crowd! Heel height approximately 3" Upper: Leather Cow. Specialist clean only.
Featured in 2 stories
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
by Eliza Huber
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
by Carly Ostroff