The Redken Genius Wash for Medium Hair is an advanced treatment to provide additional, targeted care for your specific hair type.
Ideal for dry and thinning hair, the co-wash cleansing conditioner has a gentle, low lather formula that sweeps away dirt and impurities while infusing hair with essential nutrients. Acting as a two-in-one treatment with conditioning Apricot Oil and strengthening Soy Proteins, it enhances manageability, optimizes moisture levels and protects color vitality for locks that smooth, shiny and softened.
Free from parabens, salts and harsh chemicals.