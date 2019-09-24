This luxurious cream is formulated with Alguronic Acid, nourishing Microalgae Oil, and a plant-based collagen; all naturally-sourced and sustainably produced. This vegan formula helps visibly restore the skin resiliency and elasticity. Delivering a firmer, tighter, and more toned appearance. It visibly strengthens the most fragile skin texture and softens facial contours, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles to unveil skin’s youthful radiance.
Consumer study results: Results obtained following a consumer use study of 100 women using the product twice daily. Individual results may vary.
95% said dull skin is brighter in 10 days
91% said fragile skin texture appears reinforced within 10 days
95% said skin appears firmer, more resilient, and suppleness appears restored in 28 days
87% said forehead wrinkles, creases, and lines are visibly minimized within 28 days