Oral-B

Genius Pro 8000 Electronic Power Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush

Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste Position detection helps you brush every area for the right amount of time, to never miss a zone 3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque 6 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning and Pro-Clean Mode Smart Travel Case allows you to charge your toothbrush and your smartphone at the same time Note: Kindly refer to the User manual and Troubleshooting guide provided under product details before use The Genius 8000 is Oral-B's most advanced electric toothbrush yet. Genius comes with Position Detection technology which uses your smartphone and facial recognition technology to provide you with real-time feedback about your brushing habits. Use the Oral-B App to seamlessly pair your Genius with a smartphone and you're on your way to brushing like your dentist recommends. The 360 SmartRing with LED lights allows you to personalize your brushing experience with your choice of 12 colors. The SmartRing works with the integrated timer and pressure sensor to provide you with visual feedback on brushing time and brushing pressure. Together, they help you ensure you brush for the recommended 2-minutes while making sure you brush with appropriate pressure to protect your gums from over-brushing. The premium Smart Travel Case lets you charge your brush and smartphone (via USB) at the same time while using only one wall plug. The Genius features 6 brushing modes so you can further customize your brushing experience based on your specific oral care goals. This highly advanced brush features a dentist-inspired round head that surrounds and cups each tooth with dynamic oscillating, rotating and pulsating movements to remove up to 500% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. Trust in the precision engineering of Braun and the dental expertise of Oral-B, the #1 brand used and recommended by dentists worldwide. 100% Satisfac