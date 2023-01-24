Laurence King Publishing

Genius Music Playing Cards

$22.99 $20.35

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Jazz up your card games with the top talent of four fantastic music genres: Pop = Hearts; Rock 'n' Roll = Spades; Folk & Country = Diamonds; Soul, Blues & R&B = Clubs. Includes 52 playing cards featuring illustrations of all the big names – including Madonna and Prince in Pop, Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix in Rock, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan in Folk, and Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse in Blues – plus two jokers (Björk and David Bowie). Industry Reviews "These music-themed playing cards aren't just gorgeously illustrated, they're also great conversation-starters...They'll surely inspire the recipient to play new songs, as well as oldies they haven't heard in ages." - Wirecutter, The New York Times,