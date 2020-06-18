United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Genius
Genius Liquid Collagen Lip
$35.00
At Algenist
A vegan lip treatment to help deliver fuller, smoother-looking lips in 10 days*. This unique dual phase lip treatment suspends botanical lip enhancers and hundreds of beads of Microalgae Oil in collagen water. The unique formula visibly smooth lips and improve lip definition for a more youthful appearance. Formulated with plant collagen, and Algenist's naturally sourced and sustainably produced Alguronic Acid. Apply with soothing and cooling ceramic tip applicator. Size: 10 mL, .34 fl. oz.