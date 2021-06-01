Tanya Taylor

Genevieve Dress

$495.00

At Tanya Taylor

Genevieve is our event-ready response to the popularity of our Gianna dress. Featuring a knit bodice and lightweight cotton skirt with hidden pockets, Genevieve was designed to take the guesswork out of event dressing. Style Genevieve with or without the removable belt for added interest and versatility. Genevieve is shown here in our hand-painted Painterly Abstract print. Product Details: • Midi length • Knit bodice • Scoop neckline • Side zipper • Partially lined • Removable, decorative tie at waist • On seam pockets Fit Details: • True to size • Sumer is 5'10" and wearing a size Small • Hayley is 5'10" and wearing a size 1X Materials & Care: • Bodice: 43% Cotton, 40% Viscose, 13% Nylon, 3% Spandex. Skirt: 100% Cotton • Dry clean only