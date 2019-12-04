AncestryDNA

Genetic Ethnicity Test

$99.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-use kit. Simply send in your saliva sample to our lab in the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. Detailed instructions are included. AncestryDNA is the #1 selling consumer DNA test.* From your origins in over 1000 regions, to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience. Our new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights. Combine what you learn from your DNA with an Ancestry Subscription, for access to millions of family trees and billions of records, for even more insight into your genealogy and origins. *Substantiated by AncestryDNA, January 2019 report.