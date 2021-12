Kérastase

Genesis Holiday Gift Set

£77.50

At Kérastase

A fortifying anti hair-fall regime formulated for weakened hair prone to falling due to breakage. Enriched with Ginger Root extract, Edelweiss and Aquaxyl the anti-breakage action strengthens the hair and helps to reinforce the fibre natural resistance to the risk of hair fall due to breakage. Hair feels fuller, hydrated and silky soft with a heathy-looking shine and radiance.