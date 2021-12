The Phluid Project

Gender Inclusive Quilted Patchwork Jacket

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

atchwork quilting enhances the old-school vibes of a button-front jacket in a relaxed fit. 26" length Front button closure Notched collar Front patch pockets 100% cotton with 80% cotton, 20% polyester contrast Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #6751900