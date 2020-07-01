Caroline Issa x Monica Vinader

Gemstone Huggie Earrings

About the product Our limited edition collection in collaboration with Caroline Issa, featuring an abundance of colourful, raw gemstones. Each of our Caroline Issa Gemstone Huggie earrings measures 21mm in length and features one, hand cut, rough Citrine gemstone, hand set in 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver. Take your gemstone obsession to a whole new level and style them with other standout pieces from the Monica Vinader x Caroline Issa collection or with your favourite styles. Product Code: GP-EA-ISHG-CIT Stone Origin: Brazil | Meaning: Creativity Fresh and bright, Citrine is the stone of 'creativity'. Its name comes from the French word for 'lemon' - indicative of its bright golden yellow colour. Each stone is translucent and varies slightly in shade making every single one unique. Collection Raw gemstones bursting with colour - our collaboration with Caroline Issa brings a fusion of her and Monica's style to life. 18ct Gold pieces fizz with vibrantly coloured gemstones, while 18ct Rose Gold versions are complemented by pastel toned stones. Choose from necklaces, earrings or bracelets from elegant to bold looks.