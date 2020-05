Whistles

Gemma Shirt Dress

£129.00 £96.75

Utilitarian silhouettes are designed with escapism in mind. This Gemma dress is cut from a soft, oatmeal cotton blend and has a D-ring belt to define your waist. Fit & Style ·True to size, take your normal size ·Fitted at the waist, belt fastening ·Length: 92cm/36.2" for a UK size 10. Length may vary slightly depending on size. Arantza is 5'9"/175cm and wears a UK size 8