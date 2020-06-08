LoveShackFancy for Target

Gemma Puff Sleeve Dress

The Gemma Puff Sleeve Dress from LoveShackFancy combines old-world charm with everyday femininity for an ever-so-dreamy look you'll love. In a maxi length with a tiered bottom, this white floral dress is further elevated with ruffle detailing on the skirt as well as sleeves cut in a puff fashion for whimsical flair. The neckline can be worn traditionally or graced over the shoulders to suit your fancy, and smocking at the waistline gives just the right touch of shaping to the overall silhouette.Inspired by vintage finds and the enchanting world of its founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy brings elegant and ethereal femininity to Target for this limited-edition dress collection. With soft florals and intricate lace, these romantic dresses whisper of dream escapes and special moments.