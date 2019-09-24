Love by Luna

Gemini Nail Polish

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Love by Luna

Mystic Mani | Gemini + Serpentine A spritely sage color keeps things new, exciting, and fresh for a mind teeming with constant ideas. Green represents growth, and Geminis are no stranger to change. In fact, they can't live without it! This crystal-infused polish is formulated with jade serpentine, an emotionally balancing stone, to help stabilize Gemini's ever changing moods. Its meditative properties also help calm, filter, and channel any excess energy. This shade will suit anyone with a sun, moon, ascendant, or venus (which rules beauty) in Gemini! Limited supply available. Details: ☾15ml ☾ Contains micronized Serpentine ☾ 5-free (no Formaldehyde/Resin, Toluene, DBP & Camphor) ☾ Vegan, cruelty free, made in the USA Directions: ☾ Focus your intentions for the day and meditate with bottle in hand ☾ Shake bottle upside down vigorously (crystals tend to settle at bottom) ☾ For best results, apply 2 coats and seal with a clear top coat **Due to the flammability of nail polish, this item must be shipped via GROUND shipping (2-9 business days). Faster shipping is not available. If you order other items with this product, the entire order must be shipped ground. ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ About Mystic Mani Mystic Mani is a special crystal-infused nail polish designed just for your zodiac sign that is 5-free, cruelty free, vegan, and made in the USA. Each sign has been matched up with a corresponding crystal that is actually micronized into a fine powder, and added to the polish itself, allowing you to take the healing properties of the stone with you wherever you go. A truly wonderful and unique gift for anyone that can't carry/wear crystals with them (yogis and yoga instructors), astrology-lovers, or nail polish enthusiasts.