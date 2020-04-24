United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Gemini
Gemini Espresso Maker
$48.00
At MoMA Design Store
Keep flavor and temperature intact from stovetop to cup with this exceptional espresso maker. Place the cups side by side after adding water and espresso grounds to the bottom chamber. Brew on your stovetop and the Gemini delivers two perfect cups simultaneously. Comes with two cups and saucers.Gemini Express can be used on electric stoves and on gas stoves; it is not good for induction.