Astro*Lab Collection

Gemini As Fuck Poster

$19.99 $11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Society 6

Banish those blank walls: Posters are the most convenient way to bring rad art to your space. We print each design on smooth gloss paper for sharp, high-quality images and super vibrant colors. Hang them up with thumbtacks or putty, or craft a cool DIY frame. One size: 18" (W) x 24" (H) Printed on 100lb smooth gloss paper