See By Chloé

Gema Embellished Leather-trimmed Shearling Slippers

$416.64

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The perfect relaxed shoes, See By Chloé's 'Gema' slippers have been crafted in Spain from plush shearling and outlined with smooth leather. The monogrammed embellishments are polished to a high shine.