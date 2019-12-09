Uncommon Goods

Gem Reusable Water Straws

$40.00

Are you living your best plastic-free life? Take it up a notch with a gemstone-adorned straw. This ready-for-anything stainless steel option lets you say no to single-use plastic, and also comes with a carefully chosen crystal attached. Choose from amethyst, rose quartz, or crystal quartz, each of which are believed to summon only the best vibes. The included cleaning brush and to-go pouch make it easy to incorporate into your everyday. Made in China.