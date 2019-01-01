A firm every day favorite, these brown leather chelsea boots are perfect for long city days. They have a chic almond toe and are set on a low block heel with black elasticated side panels for optimum comfort and ease. Wear them every day to punctuate a relaxed and pared-back ensemble.
We're reaching for these daily and pairing them with everything from denims to plaids. When we want classic comfort, we want Gem.
