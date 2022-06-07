Frankie Shop

Gelso Pleated Tencel-blend Pants

$301.21

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Frankie Shop's 'Gelso' pants have a relaxed, androgynous feel that's unquestionably chic. Tailored from lightweight TENCEL-blend, they have a high-rise waist and straight legs that are pleated to emphasize their fluid drape. Wear yours with simple T-shirts and oversized shirts alike. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size High-rise, tailored for a straight-leg fit Slightly long in length Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Charcoal TENCEL™-blend Concealed button, hooks and zip fastening at front 65% TENCEL™, 25% rayon, 10% wool Dry clean Made in South Korea