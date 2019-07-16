Gelin

Gelin 14k Solid Gold Evil Eye Hamsa Necklace | Certified Evil Eye Necklace For Women

Gelin Diamond (Designed in Paris)-. ✔ Which sells its products mainly in countries such as America, France, UK and Japan, produces the most minimalist and simple necklaces in the world.✔After being designed by Parisian designers, the products are made by Europe's largest gold producers, in factories in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar. The products are handmade by goldsmiths.✔ Following the fashion trends of the world, Gelin Diamond is preparing its designs according to current fashion. -. ✔ In collections such as Perle, Mon Amour, Mon Ange, Je Te Veux and De Chance, which are distributed by Gelin Diamond, the designers are particularly keen to give the collection a story.✔ -Our jewelery designers begin their work in the beautiful Parisian streets by drawing on a white A3 sheet of black pencils. This work is first evaluated in the Gelin Diamond Center and then the designers are given feedback on the design. -. ✔ Following this feedback, the designer will design the final result of the chains. The designs are being developed in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, where many important century-old factories are producing gold jewelry and making prototypes.✔ These prototypes undergo quality controls first and then continue to be produced. The production combines cutting-edge technology and master craftsmanship, resulting in beautiful, polished and bright 14-karat chains.. ✔ -After the chains have undergone a second quality control, they are carefully packed to make it a very special gift for your partner, wife, mother or girlfriend.✔ -Our products do not contain any allergenic metals. Both the necklace and the pendant are made of genuine 14ct (585k) gold, which has also been certified..