Gelcolor Gel Clear Base And Top Coats For Gel Nail Polish

$17.99

Product Description OPI's classic tried and true top coat formula, now in new enhanced packaging. GelColor gel nail polish top & base coats now feature white caps with texture and grip, so that salon professionals can easily identify and open them. 100% Gel Technology for high gloss shine. Gel nail polish top coat cures in 30 seconds under OPI LED Light. Available to professional nail technicians only. Made in the USA. Brand Story OPI is the #1 salon nail brand worldwide, offering a full line of nail polish, nail treatments, and skin care products. We exist to transform the world with color, as we believe color brings emotion to life.