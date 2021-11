Gelato Cup Set Of 2

Peak summer in bowl form, ragazze. These bowls have an open shape just right for scooping gelato or juicy fresh fruit, oomphed up with sunny beach stripes that have got us dreaming of hopping around the Italian coast. Arriving in a set of two, they are crafted from fine porcelain by the Italian legends Ancap and each feature a hand-painted 18K gold rim. Did we mention they are butt-kicking for salads or desserts, too?