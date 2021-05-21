Cuisinart

Gelateria Ice Cream Maker

$225.00 $97.46

Create delicious frozen treats in a fraction of the time with this gourmet ice cream maker. Thanks to presets that control churning speed, the Gelateria delivers batch after batch of your favorite ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt or sorbet. Makes up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt or sorbet in 20 minutes One-button operation and auto-shutoff function ensure easy use Control panel features three texture and speed presets Innovative paddle design speeds required churning time Sleek, durable housing Churning chamber and all parts that come into contact with food are BPA-free Ingredient spout makes it simple to add ingredients and features an integrated measuring cup