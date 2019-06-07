Apres Nail

Gel-x Nail Extension Kit

$107.50

Gel-X Tips are specially formulated gel tips to work with Aprés Extend Gel to ensure long-lasting 3+ weeks adhesion to the natural nail. Follow proper steps and you can achieve beautiful, strong Gel extensions with no lifting! The super fast and easy system is a breeze to learn! Master the technique in 1-3 months, and you can finish 10 finger extensions in just 10 minutes! Soft-gel formulation of Gel-X Tips and Extend Gel make removal simple! Soak or wrap in acetone for 15 minutes and it will remove just like gel polish. Fast & Easy to Apply! No Odor, No Dust! No Damage to Natural Nail! 10 Finger Extensions in Just 10 Minutes! ***Complete set is good for ~50 full sets of extensions***