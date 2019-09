Mary Kay

Gel Semi-matte Lipstick In Poppy Please

£14.50

Buy Now Review It

At Mary Kay

Lasting colour clarity. Lip-cushioning gel comfort. Finally, a long-wear lipstick your lips can love. Semi-matte lipstick delivers lasting wear without drying lips. Highly pigmented shades deliver stay-true colour. Gel formula cushions lips for soft, velvety comfort. Optical enhancers deliver a soft-focus effect. Note: In electronic media, true colours may vary. All prices are suggested retail. All prices are suggested retail.