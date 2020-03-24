Up&Up

Gel Nail Polish Remover Pads – 20ct – Up&up™

$5.39

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Keep your nails looking great after you remove your manicure polish when you use the Gel Nail Polish Remover Pads from up & up™. These convenient nail polish remover pads are designed specifically for taking off stubborn gel nail polish without causing any damage to your natural nails. The 96% acetone nail polish remover foils contain coconut, avocado and olive oils that nourish nails and the skin around them. The pack contains 20 individually wrapped nail polish remover pads — plenty to remove two full gel manicures. Free of parabens, sulfates and aluminum, this is nail polish remover you can feel good about using.100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.