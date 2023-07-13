Weekender

Gel Memory Foam Pillow

$31.99

Gel Memory Foam MEMORY FOAM: Find soft, but supportive memory foam that provides superior pressure relief and conforming comfort VENTILATED: Ventilated gel memory foam pillow is made from one single piece of foam, maximizing air circulation while you sleep GEL INFUSED: Cooling pillow is infused with gel to create a cooling memory foam that will dissipate body heat better than traditional memory foam REMOVEABLE COVER: Standard 1 pack pillow set features a removable pillow cover that is machine washable for easy care CONVENIENT PACKAGING: Foam pillow is compressed for easy shipping as single unit or in a pair. Unbox, cut away the plastic, and let decompress before use. Cooling side dissipates body heat Find maximum comfort while you sleep with the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow. This bed pillow pairs the support of memory foam with temperature-regulating gel to keep you cool and comfortable. Available as a single-pack pillow, this firm pillow is an excellent choice for a side sleeper pillow, for back sleepers, or even stomach sleepers. Designed in a single piece of foam, pillow is compressed for shipping. Standard pillow is also available in Queen and King sizes.