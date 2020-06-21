Le Mini Macaron

Gel Manicure Kit Rose Crème

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Gel Manicure Kit by Le Mini Macaron. For a DIY gel manicure. We're all about those finishing touches. LED lamp with USB cord and power charger. Fast and powerful. Polish dries in 30 seconds. Magnetic top can be flipped for pedicure use. Neutral baby pink shade. Chip-resistant formula. Includes a cuticle stick and mini nail file. 10 remover pads for easy removal. Detailed instructions inside. Want a closer look?. Just press play on the video. Product is non-returnable for hygiene reasons .