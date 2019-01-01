Deborah Lippmann

Gel Lab Pro Colour This Magic Moment

Deborah Lippmann presents the Gel Lab Pro Color in 'This Magic Moment'; a frosty white shimmer that glides on effortlessly to deliver full coverage, long-wearing colour. Fortified with ten active ingredients, including Evening Primrose, Keratin, Biotin and shine-enhancing Silk Fibres, the dual-patented nail polish nourishes and conditions nails, whilst allowing you to create a gel-like, cushioned effect without UV lamps, scraping, soaking or nail damage. Features a unique rounded brush with 360 bristles for mistake-free, professional application. Free from toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, parabens, xylene and DBP.