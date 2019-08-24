ASICS

Gel Kayano 26

$160.00

Enjoy luxurious comfort and improved bounce with the women's GEL-KAYANO® 26 running shoe, featuring GEL® technology to the forefoot and rear for high-density shock absorption and a comfortable feel over long distances. Featuring a jacquard mesh upper and FLYTEFOAM® Propel technology for a lightweight quality that allows your feet to breathe, this ASICS running shoe is all about going the distance, providing exceptional support and comfort over long periods of time. The EVA sockliner offers excellent rebound and cushioning, while the Guidance TRUSSTIC SYSTEM® technology brings a new level of stability, working with the contoured midsole to help control torsion. Meanwhile, the SpEVA 45 lasting improves bounce-back characteristics to put a spring in your step (quite literally). If your feet tend to roll inwards as you run, fret not. The DUOMAX® midsole offers smooth overpronation control by combining two different density materials to reduce the risk of flat feet and bunions. Meanwhile, the AHAR® rubber sponge helps to reduce excessive wear for a longer lifespan. This edition of the GEL-KAYANO® 26 running shoe showcases a vibrant new design to inspire you to unleash your inner runner, on those days when you might need a little extra motivation, while added reflective details improve your visibility when you're out after-dark.