At Superdrug

Product Information You can sport a perfect manicure with these Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails. And with two ways to wear, whether you choose to glue them on or use the mega-adhesive tabs, they’ll stay on for up to a week. Features Features: - 28 nails - 28 mega-adhesive tabs - pink gel glue (2g), - manicure stick and mini file Warnings or Restrictions WARNING: CYANOACRYLATE. DANGER. BONDS SKIN AND EYES IN SECONDS. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Keep away from eyes. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water. Seek medical attention. Use only as directed. Wash skin if incidental contact occurs. Product Specification Nails:ABS Plastic - Made in China Glue: Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tetrahydrofuran, Sulfur Dioxide,Red 7(CI 15850:1) - Made in U.S.A; Adhesive Tabs: Acrylates/Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer – Made in Korea/ Assembled in China Size (0) Unit (EA) Product code: 785670 Recyclable Please refer to packaging for Recycling information Product Uses PREP: Clean nails with polish remover and wash hands thoroughly with soap; select correct size nail for each finger and set aside in order. Nails are sized by number, noted underneath nail. ADHESIVE TAB APPLICATION: Nails and Adhesive tabs have coordinating sizes. Select adhesive tab that coordinates with selected nail size & peel off sheet. Apply adhesive tab to natural nail, press & smooth; peel off film. Align nail with cuticle and press down firmly starting in the middle, then each side. GLUE APPLICATION: Apply glue to back of artificial nail. Apply glue to natural nail. Align with cuticle, gently press on & hold for 5 seconds. Tips & Advice ADHESIVE TAB EXPERT TIP: For best wear, press nails down several times; avoid contact with water for the first hour.REMOVAL: Apply polish remover around edges, wait 1 minute and gently peel off nail from sides. GLUE EXPERT TIP: Apply enough glue to avoid air pockets, secure adhesion, and extend wear.REMOVAL: Trim & file surface