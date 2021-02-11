Essie

Gel Couture Sheer Silhouettes Nail Polish

$11.49

Specifications Color Family: Pink Color Finish: High Shine Color Palette: Medium Tones Product Form: Gel Beauty Purpose: Nail Care Features: High Shine, Even Color TCIN: 53633314 UPC: 095008030500 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-2469 Origin: Made in the USA Description essie gel couture 57 Sheer Silhouette (Tan Nude) Longwear Gel-Like Nail Polish 0.46 fl oz. how it works: use high adherence color with exclusive gel couture top coat; step 1: apply two coats of gel couture color to nails. step 2: apply gel couture top coat for flawless gel like shine. inspired by haute couture, essie gel couture is salon quality & longwear at home. 2 easy steps. no base coat or UV lamp needed. available in a collection of exquisite, long lasting colors. chip and fade resistant. America’s nail salon expert since 1981, essie connects the world through color and its infinite storytelling possibilities. essie is synonymous with salon quality formulas, impeccable colors and whimsical names that make life more colorful. taking inspiration from airport runways to fashion runways around the world, this must have nail brand has been offering highly anticipated color collections that drive trends season after season. it’s why essie has long been the go-to nail brand for celebrities, beauty professionals, fashion icons and the color obsessed. a leader in nail luxury, essie is committed to high quality and safety standards with an award-winning line of nail polishes and nail care products. since its introduction by namesake Essie Weingarten, essie has created thousands of shades worth obsessing over and sparked #essielove throughout the world. Caution: keep from heat or flame Clean Your clear choice for clean. Ingredients these products are formulated without, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES). • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons