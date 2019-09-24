Essie

Gel Couture Nail Polish In Front Page Worthy

from the house of essie comes gel couture nail polish, an extravagantly sophisticated collection, crafted to perfection and fashioned to last. designed with the haute vision of couture, the line presents 42 brand new colors with staying power that introduce luxury to your fingertips. perfect for both salon and at-home application, the instant gel-like shine is delivered in an easy 2-step system that anyone can master. the patent-pending curve hugging color brush guarantees perfect coverage and a flawless finish. no uv lamp needed, easy removal.step 1: apply 2 coats of gel couture color to clean, bare nails. step 2: finish with 1 coat of gel couture top coatCaution: keep from heat or flame.