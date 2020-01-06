Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish In Fairy Tailor
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
when you wish upon a star, this sheer nude pink swoops in to make all your dreams come true. really.
Need a few alternatives?
Essie
Essie Nail Polish In Lighten The Mood
$9.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Smith & Cult
Nail Polish - A Little Lovely
$20.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
JINsoon
Jinsoon Nail Polish In Plunge
$18.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Essie
Essie
Essie Nail Polish In Lighten The Mood
$9.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Essie
Luxeffects Nail Polish - Set In Stones
C$12.25
from
Target
BUY
Essie
Essie Luxeffects Nail Polish - Set In Stones
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish In Fairy Tailor
$9.99
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Nails
Essie
Essie Nail Polish In Lighten The Mood
$9.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Smith & Cult
Nail Polish - A Little Lovely
$20.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
JINsoon
Jinsoon Nail Polish In Plunge
$18.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted