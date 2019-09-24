Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish In Caviar Bar
$11.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Featured in 1 story
8 Fall Nail Colors That Are Going To Be Huge
by
Megan Decker
More from Essie
DETAILS
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
$8.59
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Matte About You Top Coat
$5.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Imported Bubbly
£9.94
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Essie Nagellack Nailed It
€7.99
from
Douglas
BUY
More from Nails
Nails
OPI Just Dropped Its Fall Nail Collection — & You'll Want Ev...
Even if you've never been to Scotland, you can probably still picture the color palette: rolling green hillsides, the weathered slate of Edinburgh Castle,
by
Megan Decker
Nails
5 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades For The Fall Bride
From a color palette perspective, fall is the best time for a wedding. Mother Nature provides the blazing red and orange foliage, only to be matched by
by
Megan Decker
Nails
Selena Gomez Is Giving Us Festive Manicure Inspiration For Labor ...
For most of us, Labor Day weekend is less about the holiday and more about the extra day off and the unofficial line it draws on the calendar: summer
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted